James Gunn Reveals Why Peacemaker Got the First ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

Cover picture for the article

The Suicide Squad is officially in theaters and on HBO Max, and fans have finally been able to experience the long-awaited sequel to 2016’s ill-fated Suicide Squad. One of the movie's breakout characters is John Cena's Peacemaker, and last year, it was confirmed that Cena would star in a standalone spinoff series. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, director James Gunn has revealed why Peacemaker was the first character from The Suicide Squad to receive his own project.

Spoiler Warning: Do not read if you have not seen “The Suicide Squad,” currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. For anyone familiar with James Gunn’s career, his DC comics adaptation “The Suicide Squad” is arguably the most James Gunn movie he’s ever made. Like his Marvel Studios’ films — 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” — “The Suicide Squad” is a massive comic book spectacular, about scrappy crew of headstrong ne’er-do-wells who struggle, hilariously, to figure out how to work together as a team as they face off against a giant alien monster. Like Gunn’s earlier, smaller films — the 2006 R-rated horror comedy “Slither” and the 2010 R-rated costume vigilante dramedy “Super” — “The Suicide Squad” is exuberantly violent and profane, reveling in blood, gore, and nudity (male and female) that reflect its characters’ total lack of decorum or pretension.

