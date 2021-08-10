Cancel
Colour-changing chameleon-bot

By / Amalyah Hart
Cosmos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial camouflage may sound more like science fiction than science, but the possibility of donning a colour-changing material that blends chameleon-like into your surroundings has long been probed for its military implications. Now, researchers from Seoul National University, South Korea, have created an artificial ‘skin’ that can almost instantaneously mimic the colours around it.

