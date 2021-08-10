Oracle's MySQL HeatWave goes on Autopilot
At the end of last year, Oracle took MySQL in a new direction by introducing a cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that added analytics. Eight months later, its next act is introducing a new "Autopilot" feature to its MySQL Database Service with HeatWave that employs machine learning to juice OLTP and OLAP performance of the database. This marks the second time that Oracle has applied machine learning to optimizing the operation of the database, but compared to the Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave's Autopilot capabilities are designed to introduce intelligent automation to a market working with small departmental databases that prefers open source, is cost-sensitive, and is more accustomed to manual knob turning.www.zdnet.com
