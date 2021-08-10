Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Oracle's MySQL HeatWave goes on Autopilot

By Tony Baer (dbInsight)
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of last year, Oracle took MySQL in a new direction by introducing a cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that added analytics. Eight months later, its next act is introducing a new "Autopilot" feature to its MySQL Database Service with HeatWave that employs machine learning to juice OLTP and OLAP performance of the database. This marks the second time that Oracle has applied machine learning to optimizing the operation of the database, but compared to the Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave's Autopilot capabilities are designed to introduce intelligent automation to a market working with small departmental databases that prefers open source, is cost-sensitive, and is more accustomed to manual knob turning.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Database#Oracle Cloud#Cloud Database#Mysql#Mysql Database Service#Heatwave#Oltp#Olap#The Autonomous Database#Mysql Autopilot#Tpc H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

MySQL vs. MariaDB

Comparing two very similar yet starkly different Rational Database Management Systems. Recently, I’ve been thinking about learning more about MariaDB. I don’t have much more than a basic background on MariaDB, but I also haven’t written an article for my MySQL series in a bit, so thought it would be a good opportunity to learn more but to also compare to something similar. With a very little background on MariaDB other than how it seeks to be a comparable replacement to MySQL, let’s look first into some basics of MariaDB, and then move onto the comparisons.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

New benchmark data shows Oracle HeatWave gaining traction for speed, cost savings

Concurrent with the latest enhancements for Oracle Corp.’s HeatWave MySQL database announced today, the company is beginning to gather and report benchmark data from key customers since introduction of the service in December. The results initially show validation of the company’s claims on cost savings and performance. Two use cases...
Computersnextplatform.com

Pushing Cloud MySQL Performance The Oracle Way

Managing MySQL databases in the cloud is no easy chore, according to Steve Zivanic, vice president of database and autonomous services at Oracle. Using Amazon Web Services as an example, Zivanic said that typically, if a company needs a database for transactional data, it will use AWS Aurora. For analytics, it will use Redshift, and to move data between the two, the company will need to leverage AWS Glue or Kinesis Data Firehose. At a time when the amount of data being generated is growing exponentially and organizations are trying to draw as much useful business information from it as quickly as possible, that’s a lot of time moving the data from one database to another.
Softwarecisco.com

How To Simplify Cisco ACI Management with Smartsheet

Have you ever gotten lost in the APIC GUI while trying to configure a feature? Or maybe you are tired of going over the same steps again and again when changing an ACI filter or a contract? Or maybe you have always asked yourself how you can integrate APIC with other systems such as an IT ticketing or monitoring system to improve workflows and making your ACI fabric management life easier. Whatever the case may be, if you are interested in finding out how to create your own GUI for ACI, streamline and simplify APIC GUI configuration steps using smartsheets, and see how extensible and programmable an ACI fabric is, then read on.
SoftwareNetwork World

Juniper touts cloud-ready data center, AI, automation

Enterprise networks are focused on buying full-stack offerings that include key software components such as management, automation and AI but also routing, switching and security rather than a piecemeal approach. That trend is being driven by a post-COVID rethinking of network architecture but also the need to simplify the network...
Marketscodeinwp.com

Google Cloud vs AWS Compared: What You Need to Know

These are two mammoth cloud infrastructure platforms, so it’s impossible to compare every single aspect of both platforms in a single post. However, we will try to hit the key high points by focusing on the following areas:. Let’s dig in!. Google Cloud vs AWS: Introduction. To kick off our...
Technologyaithority.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Transforms Content Storage as a Service Experience for MediaHub

Australia broadcast services provider selects HPE Apollo 4000 and Scality RING to develop a simplified and cost-effective storage solution for expanding broadcast archives. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that MediaHub, an Australian leader in broadcast services, has selected the HPE Apollo and Scality object storage solution to power its new Storage-as-a-Service offering aimed at the Australian broadcast market, enabling easy data management at any scale.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Permuta's DefenseReady Solution Achieves DoD IL5 ATO In Microsoft's Azure Environment

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta, the leading software platform company for federal workforce management and operational excellence, announces that its flagship software product (Defense Ready) has received the DoD IL5 Authority to Operate (ATO). This authorization validates the security and compliance for enterprise-level, high-impact data aggregation,...
Softwareaithority.com

IGEL Achieves Citrix Ready Cloud And Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium Validation

IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that IGEL OS 11.05 has achieved Citrix Ready Cloud and Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium validation from Citrix. IGEL is the very first Citrix Ready vendor to receive both technology validations. “Together, Citrix Workspace and IGEL OS are enabling today’s...
Businessaithority.com

Virtana Announces Expanded Advanced Technology Partnership With Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Expansion Delivers Virtana’s Unified Observability SaaS Platform through AWS Marketplace, Enabling Organizations Worldwide to Accelerate Digital Transformation. Virtana, the AIOps observability company for hybrid cloud, announced its expanded offering of Virtana Platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Offering end user customers a unified SaaS platform on Marketplace, the solution leverages a ‘know before you go’ approach with high-definition data collection on-premises, and delivers precision observability, reduces cloud costs, and de-risks public cloud migration to AWS.
Technologybaltimorenews.net

What is Microsoft Azure? Why Are Businesses Embracing It?

Microsoft Azure is a public cloud computing platform owned by Microsoft. It caters to multiple requirements such as cloud computing, storage, analytics, and networking. Organizations make use of all these services or a few of them to build new applications, scale current ones or even run applications in the public cloud.
Softwarepercona.com

Migrating PostgreSQL to Kubernetes

More and more companies are adopting Kubernetes. For some it is about being cutting-edge, for some, it is a well-defined strategy and a business transformation. Developers and operations teams all over the world are struggling with moving applications that aren’t cloud-native friendly to containers and Kubernetes. Migrating databases is always...
ComputersInfoworld

Meta or micro cloud architecture? You need both

As the person heading “the cloud project,” you spent the past few years, during the pandemic and before, working to migrate most of the traditional on-premises applications to the public cloud. To date, you’ve moved 15% of the applications and data. This is an impressive feat by any measure. However,...
ComputersZDNet

This Google DevOps and blockchain developer bundle is on sale for just $30

You don't need to wait for a new year to change your life. There's no time like the present to get the training you need for a whole new lucrative career in the tech industry. If you want one that's in high demand, but aren't sure which would be a good fit, you can choose from a variety of training in The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle.
EconomyZDNet

Vocus goes live with Amazon Connect cloud-based contact centre

Vocus has announced completing the migration of its contact centre platform to Amazon Connect, a cloud-based solution hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Vocus, recently acquired by a consortium comprised of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Aware Super for AU$3.5 billion, said moving to Amazon Connect allowed it to deliver a more personalised digital experience for its customers.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Java and SQL Server persist: How tech moves fast, yet enterprise IT moves so slow

Commentary: What developers love today is a good indicator of what enterprises will be using tomorrow...and the next day...and the next. Perhaps the most exciting thing in the most recent RedMonk Programming Language Rankings is just how unexciting it is. "Java is retaining–through a combination of adaptability on its part and inertia on the enterprise's–a large share of the enterprise applications market," wrote RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. Ho hum.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Prisma Cloud enterprise edititon

This is in regards to Prisma Cloud Enterprise Edition integration with Microsoft Azure. I would appreciate if any one could let me know what all services in Azure, Prisma Cloud Enterprise Edition supports for detection, Reporting, compliance and remediation. For e.g Azure defenders supports the following services:. App Service ,SQL...
Portland, ORaithority.com

EdgeConneX and Opus Interactive Collaborate to Deliver Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solutions At The Edge

Partnership Provides Enterprises with Local, Edge Access to Multi-Cloud Offerings via EdgeConneX Edge Data Centers and Opus Interactive OpusCloud and IaaS Offerings. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces its partnership with Opus Interactive, a woman-owned cloud, colocation, and IT services company based in Portland, Oregon. The partnership enables additional Edge-based cloud solutions for enterprises across the EdgeConneX global footprint. This includes Opus Interactive cloud migration with options ranging from dedicated bare metal environments to variable hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft® Azure®, OpenStack®, VMware®, Google Cloud Platform™, Oracle, OpusCloud and more.
Marketshelpnetsecurity.com

Public cloud IaaS and PaaS market to reach $400 billion in 2025

The combined public cloud IaaS and PaaS market is forecast to have revenues of $400 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8% during the 2021-2025 forecast period, according to IDC. Application development and testing, structured data management, and structured data analytics will be the largest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy