Your Dreams Of Owning A Toyota GR Super Sport Just Went Up in Flames…Literally

The new Toyota Supra is nothing if not controversial. Meant to be a spiritual successor to the legendary Mk.3 Supra, it’s extreme ties to the BMW Z4 didn’t rub a lot of enthusiasts right. To this day, we’re still not sure if the new Supra is even as tunable as the Mk.3, at least not without some crazy 2JZ transplant, anyway. Regardless of what’s possible in real life, the new Toyota Supra is included as a day-one car in Forza Horizon 5 and, so far, it looks like it’ll at least live up to the reputation it’s meant to have in the game.