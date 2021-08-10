Your Dreams Of Owning A Toyota GR Super Sport Just Went Up in Flames…Literally
One explosive crash may have sealed the casket on the Road-Legal Toyota GR Super Sport Hypercar. As of now, there’s no official word from Toyota about what’s happening with the road-going GR Super Sport. Racer magazine, which cites various Japanese media outlets, claims that a pre-production prototype was involved in an accident at Fuji Speedway. Apparently, the hybrid hypercar caught on fire and, as you’d expect, sustained some rather serious damages. Things were apparently so bad that Toyota has chosen to abort the whole project altogether – something that goes along with initial rumors that the crash “may well bring the road car project to a premature end.”www.topspeed.com
