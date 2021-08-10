Community Voices Are Key to Management of Florida's Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve

Florida’s Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve, created in June 2020, spans more than 700 square miles along the coasts of Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties and protects coastal habitat, including part of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest seagrass meadow, as well as sponge fields, mangrove forests, oyster reefs, and salt marshes. These ecosystems provide habitat for a vast array of marine animals and form the backbone of the region’s coastal economy. More than 100 coastal businesses and nine recreational fishing and marine industry organizations backed establishment of the preserve, which hosts summertime scalloping, world-renowned fishing and manatee watching, and other activities that generate more than $600 million annually for local communities, provide over 10,000 jobs, and support about 500 businesses.1.