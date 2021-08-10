How Philadelphia Can Add Middle-Wage Jobs in the Post-Pandemic Recovery
In the decade after the 2007-09 Great Recession, Philadelphia experienced strong job growth, but gains for city residents were largely in low-wage positions across low-paying sectors of the economy. As a result, wages for Philadelphians working in the city actually declined by 5% over the following decade, and the recovery failed to meaningfully increase middle-wage employment, limiting opportunities for Philadelphians to earn livable wages.www.pewtrusts.org
Comments / 0