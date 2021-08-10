Cancel
Environment

‘New normal’ of drought requires new ways of thinking about our water and food supply

By Olivia Wynkoop, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
California is in the midst of another drought, and experts say the strategy should be more than hoping for an ample supply of rainfall. There are consequences to having a growing population inhabit the dry, arid conditions of the West, something that even non-experts have recognized. Compounded by the effects of climate change and the specter of more intense dry years soon to come, government officials and residents of the West are exploring how to reframe water conservation efforts toward a more holistic approach.

LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

EnvironmentPosted by
Salon

As climate change disrupts supply chains, American life is poised to change drastically

When scientists talk about global warming, they often rattle off the ways in which it will turn our planet into something out of apocalyptic fiction. Extreme weather events like hurricanes, thunderstorms, droughts and wildfires will become increasingly common. Sea levels will rise, flooding coastal areas and forcing millions to become climate refugees. Populations will be further displaced as large sections of the planet become too hot or dry to inhabit.

