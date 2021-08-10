Cancel
Sartell, MN

City of Sartell Implementing Further Watering Restrictions Amid Ongoing Drought

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – The City of Sartell is implementing further watering restrictions based on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources due to the drought. According to a press release from the city, officials asked residents three weeks ago to cut back on lawn watering to two times per week to reduce water use, but they say there has not been any improvement in water levels. The Sartell City Council has now voted to further those restrictions and asking residents and businesses to cut back to watering lawns once per week, effective immediately. These restrictions only pertain to the city water supply. Sand points, ponds, wells, or other non-city water supply sources do not need to abide by the ban, although it’s highly encouraged.

