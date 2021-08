Federal orders and state legislation setting new deadlines and mandates for residential evictions during the coronavirus pandemic has been fast-moving and for many, confusing. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new bill on Aug. 4 that laid out two sets of deadlines for evictions and a process for getting cases in landlord-tenant court dismissed. A day earlier, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its own eviction moratorium that could last for much of the nation until Oct. 3.