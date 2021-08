The Parkland Pokers are holding tryouts for a brand new team for the 8U Division, coached by former baseball catcher Nate Ramos. Ramos played eight seasons with the New York Mets in the minor leagues. He played in the winter baseball of Venezuela with the Tigres de Aragua and the Leones del Caracas and was champion in the winter baseball of the 2015 – 2016 season with the Tigres de Aragua.