The Cowboys got the nod to be the focal point of this seasons NFL’s production of Hard Knocks, a five-week series that gives fans a behind the scenes look at a franchise’s training camp. This is the third time the Cowboys have been highlighted on the show, and although we are all exhausted of the constant “America’s Team” narrative, the window of having an entertaining Jerry Jones on the hit series is quickly closing and must be taken advantage of. With this season getting under way, the competitor in me can’t help but compare the 2015 Hard Knocks Texans season (*last Hard Knocks team to make the playoffs) with their bitter rivals turn this year.