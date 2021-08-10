InForum Minute: West Fargo schools will not require masks
Headline story: WEST FARGO — Masks will remain optional for students and staff when West Fargo Public Schools open Aug. 26. On Monday, Aug. 9, the school board heard results of a survey asking staff and families for their the opinions on mask-wearing in schools now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said masks should be worn indoors by everyone due to the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant's rise across the country. Click here to read more.www.dl-online.com
