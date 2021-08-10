Across N.J., ‘forever chemicals’ are tainting drinking water

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.