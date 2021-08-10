Across N.J., ‘forever chemicals’ are tainting drinking water
A year after New Jersey took some of the nation’s most aggressive steps to keep toxic “forever chemicals” out of drinking water, the crackdown has begun. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued violations to 22 water systems, including eight community systems, in the Garden State in the first half of this year for high levels of a trio of polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — the toxic chemicals at the heart of the 2019 Mark Ruffalo movie “Dark Waters.”www.nj.com
