Southeastern Michigan's best high school student-athletes are being recognized in the Free Press. The 2021 Detroit High School Sports Awards honors the top competitors in the metro Detroit area. Despite the coronavirus interrupting or delaying meets and games, local teens in nearly a dozen sports were named to the all-area team — one of six in the state. These young stars were recognized in a June show and the girls basketball player of the year moved on to the national show Thursday, Aug. 5, when she has a chance to be named the national player of the year.