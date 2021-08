A new report is raising questions about the legality of the vote cast by the wife of former NFL star Herschel Walker during the 2020 election. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday that Walker’s spouse, Julie Blanchard, cast a 2020 absentee ballot that was registered in Georgia while she and her husband lived in Texas on Election Day. The couple own a house in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, and according to election records obtained by AJC, Blanchard put that address on the ballot she sent from the house she and Walker have in Westlake, Texas.