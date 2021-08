These are interesting times for travelers, particularly those who want to fly internationally. There are two indicators that seem to be moving in different directions. On the one hand, barriers to travel are dropping significantly. The worldwide tourism industry is anxious to kick into high gear after 18 months of hibernation. U.S. travelers who are fully-vaccinated are welcome in Europe, Mexico and Canada, although there still are wide swaths of the globe that are off-limits to vacationers. Specific entry and testing requirements vary widely — and are subject to frequent changes.