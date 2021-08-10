Thompson Hollywood Hotel Opens Near Hollywood and Vine

When it comes to lunchtime options in West Hollywood, the neighborhood is pretty stacked. When it comes to lunchtime options that won’t end with you looking down at an $18 salad you ordered through an app, your options are a little slimmer. And your lunch hour is far too crucial to default to bowls of over-priced lettuce. From spicy udon to house-made deli sandwiches to one of our favorite sushi spots in the city, these 20 spots will guarantee your Weho lunch hour will always be a success.