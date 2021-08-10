Thompson Hollywood Hotel Opens Near Hollywood and Vine
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announce the opening of Thompson Hollywood hotel, located on Wilcox Avenue near Hollywood and Vine. The new 11-story hotel features 190 mid-century-inspired guestrooms, including 16 suites, a dining concept from LA-based chef Lincoln Carson and Bar Lis, a rooftop lounge and pool with unparalleled city views. The project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design by Tara Bernerd & Partners, with Ten Five Hospitality overseeing food and beverage.www.hotelnewsresource.com
