Thompson Hollywood Hotel Opens Near Hollywood and Vine

hotelnewsresource.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announce the opening of Thompson Hollywood hotel, located on Wilcox Avenue near Hollywood and Vine. The new 11-story hotel features 190 mid-century-inspired guestrooms, including 16 suites, a dining concept from LA-based chef Lincoln Carson and Bar Lis, a rooftop lounge and pool with unparalleled city views. The project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design by Tara Bernerd & Partners, with Ten Five Hospitality overseeing food and beverage.

#Hollywood Hotel#Hollywood Hills#Hyatt Hotels Corporation#Relevant Group#Tara Bernerd Partners#D S Durga#Egyptian#Beverage Thompson Hotels#French#Greater Los Angeles#Hollywood Farmers#Food Wine#The Los Angeles Times#James Beard Foundation#The Mina Group#Superba Food Bread
