I fail to find any political sides as whether to take the vaccine or not. I know many folks right and left who go both ways, so to speak. My wife has opted not to take the vaccine while I did. The VA contacted me and said they would be giving the shots to veterans on a certain date. I went to the Guntersville VA Clinic and was offered the type vaccine that I preferred. I chose the one and done from Johnson & Johnson and had absolutely no reaction or later side-effects people complain of.