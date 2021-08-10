Cancel
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Is Almost Here. Here's How to Reserve Yours in Advance.

Cover picture for the articleIt's about to unfold! That's right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally coming and you can reserve yours today. A more durable design and faster processing are among the many new features expected for the device. Although there is no official release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, more information will be revealed during the August 11 Samsung Unpacked event.

