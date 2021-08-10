Cancel
Stocks

Institutional crypto platform FalconX achieves $3.75 billion valuation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalconX, a one-stop-shop for institutional cryptocurrency market participants, has closed a $210 million Series C financing round, valuing the company at $3.75 billion. The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Sapphire Ventures and existing investors B Capital Group and Tiger Global Management, with participation from Mirae Asset. Amex Ventures also increased its existing investment as part of this round.

Marketspulse2.com

TaxBit: $130 Million Funding And $1.33 Billion Valuation

TaxBit announced recently it raised a $130 million Series B round of funding at a $1.33 billion valuation. These are the details. TaxBit — a leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy — announced recently that it raised a $130 million Series B round of funding at a $1.33 billion valuation. This round of funding was led by IVP and Insight Partners with additional participation including Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano. In connection with the funding, Tom Loverro, General Partner at IVP, has joined TaxBit’s Board of Directors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys 20,627 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksBusiness Insider

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Crypto Startup TaxBit Secures $130 Million in Series B Funding Round

TaxBit, one of the leading crypto tax and accounting software providers, announced yesterday that the company has raised $130 million in a Series B funding round to expand its multi-channel ecosystem of tax and accounting offerings. The company also received a valuation of $1.33 billion. According to a press release...
Businessfinextra.com

Data permissioning firm Klover raises $60 million

Klover, which is democratizing access to modern financial services by leveraging consumers' permissioned data, today announced the close of $60 million in new funding. As part of this, Mercato Partners Traverse Fund led the Series A with participation from new and existing investors including Lightbank, Core Innovation Capital and Starting Line. With this financing, Klover will expand the sales, marketing, engineering and product teams aggressively, grow their 1.5 million user base, and broaden the services and value to their consumers.
Marketsfinextra.com

SET launches 'Smart Marketplace'

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) introduces an online data platform called "SMART Marketplace" to help investors analyze and make investment decisions more efficiently. Investors can receive securities and derivatives data, such as tick data, reference data, and corporate action via application programming interface (API), making data more accessible and convenient.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Payroll, Accounting FinTechs Capture VCs’ Attention

B2B FinTech funding is gearing up to keep its venture capital funding ball rolling. Most recently, Stage 2 Capital announced the launch of an $80 million Fund II, which will focus on B2B software startups. In the meantime, the B2B space has welcomed a new unicorn and seen several major investment rounds in the last week across accounting, payroll and more.
Economyfinextra.com

The data ethics of Open Banking

Over the past three years the Open Banking movement has quietly gathered pace in the UK. Without realising it, many people are now benefiting from new products and processes that have been enabled by Open Banking’s free flow of financial data. Each month brings new use cases that range from incremental user experience improvements - such as easing KYC requirements - to more exciting innovative applications in the field of predictive analytics. Although we are yet to see the ‘killer application’, it really is only a matter of time before this happens and Open Banking really takes off. Therefore, it is the perfect moment for the fintech and data industries to work together to set data ethics standards to guide the future of the sector.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Divvy Homes hits $2 billion valuation after latest funding round

Divvy Homes, the prop-tech startup that buys homes on behalf of renters and guides them to eventual ownership, announced Friday a new round of funding that nearly quadrupled its valuation to $2 billion. Co-led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital, Divvy’s latest round raised $200 million in equity, Divvy...
Small Businessfinextra.com

FinTech Australia adds Xero to partnership programme

FinTech Australia’s corporate partnership program has added its 12th major new member within a year, with Xero, the global small business platform, joining the program. The growing partnership program embeds companies within the fintech ecosystem and networks them with its key players. Other companies involved in the program include: Amazon...
Technologyfinextra.com

The Communications Parallels in Gaming and Trading

Why Traders Default to Voice Communications When It Matters Most?. Picture the scene – your team of elite gamers are parachuting towards the hot zone. The objectives are pre-planned, but then something goes wrong; under heavy fire with battlefield parameters changing fast, rapid-fire voice communication allows your team to create and implement a new battle plan in a matter of seconds and still achieve their goal. Without voice, it’s all over, fast.    
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Companies That Are Growing as Private Equity Booms

Strong M&A activity has been a hallmark of strong private equity dealmaking. Private equity firms have seen strong earnings performance as valuations continue to recover. Firms are also attracting a lot of capital to spend on future deals. Private equity firms just finished their most active first half in 40...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Which top banks are investing the most in bitcoin and blockchain

Banking giants around the world are increasingly showing interest in emerging crypto and blockchain firms through participating in early and late-stage funding rounds for emerging firms in the sector. New research by blockchain market intelligence company Blockdata revealed that 55 out of the top 100 global banks ranked by their assets under management have some sort of investment in blockchain technology.
Stocksthepaypers.com

Crypto company FalconX raises USD 210 mln, now valued at USD 3.75 bln

