Institutional crypto platform FalconX achieves $3.75 billion valuation
FalconX, a one-stop-shop for institutional cryptocurrency market participants, has closed a $210 million Series C financing round, valuing the company at $3.75 billion. The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Sapphire Ventures and existing investors B Capital Group and Tiger Global Management, with participation from Mirae Asset. Amex Ventures also increased its existing investment as part of this round.www.finextra.com
