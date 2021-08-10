Institutional crypto platform FalconX achieves $3.75 billion valuation

Over the past three years the Open Banking movement has quietly gathered pace in the UK. Without realising it, many people are now benefiting from new products and processes that have been enabled by Open Banking’s free flow of financial data. Each month brings new use cases that range from incremental user experience improvements - such as easing KYC requirements - to more exciting innovative applications in the field of predictive analytics. Although we are yet to see the ‘killer application’, it really is only a matter of time before this happens and Open Banking really takes off. Therefore, it is the perfect moment for the fintech and data industries to work together to set data ethics standards to guide the future of the sector.