How hormones may alleviate side-specific movement difficulties after brain injury

Clin Immunol. 2021 Jul 30:108815. doi: 10.1016/j.clim.2021.108815. Online ahead of print. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is the most prevalent of all head injuries. Microglia play an essential role in homeostasis and diseases of the central nervous system. We hypothesize that microglia may play a beneficial or detrimental role in TBI depending on their state of activation and duration. In this study, we evaluated whether TBI results in a spatiotemporal change in microglia phenotype and whether it affects sensory-motor or learning and memory functions in male C57BL/6 mice. We used a panel of neurological and behavioral tests and a multi-color flow cytometry-based data analysis followed by unsupervised clustering to evaluate isolated microglia from injured brain tissue. We characterized several microglial phenotypes and their association with cognitive deficits. TBI results in a spatiotemporal increase in activated microglia that correlated negatively with spatial learning and memory at 35 days post-injury. These observations could define therapeutic windows and accelerate translational research to improve patient outcomes.