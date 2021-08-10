Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Comfort food: Nonprofit gives Americans 100K free lasagnas

By HALELUYA HADERO
harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

On a recent summer morning, Lynn Hirsch was determined as she packed the back of her gray SUV with 20 aluminum pans of lasagna. The retiree was on a mission: Drive nearly 70 miles from her suburb of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Comfort Food#Lasagna#Suv#Pans#Food Drink#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Free food for seniors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For two weeks out of every month, the Commodity Senior Food Program Coordinator for West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency delivers more than 500 hundred boxes of food to senior citizens in need. Randy Dean, Senior Food Program Coordinator, says he’s seen firsthand some of...
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida nonprofit gives school supplies to families in need

OVIEDO, Fla. - This is the 13th year Seminole County nonprofit Hope Helps is handing out school supplies to local families in need. Nashwa Shenouda and her family recently moved to Florida from Egypt. She says they appreciate the help, telling FOX 35, "It's very nice… I don't believe it!"
Runnels County, TXrunnelscountyregister.com

Latin American Cemetery applies for nonprofit status

RUNNELS COUNTY - On Runnels County Road 120, just about a mile off of Highway 67 toward Coleman, a pearl of Runnels County history lies quietly in the landscape of West Central Texas. A group of determined individuals are working to maintain the legacy of the Latin American Cemetery, and to ensure that it has a future.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

Food for thought: How a nonprofit is investing in local youths

Students spending their summer as interns at a local nonprofit recently got an opportunity to meet with professionals from throughout the Oklahoma City community. RestoreOKC, a nonprofit working to find solutions to various challenges facing northeast Oklahoma City residents, held a career day program for a group of young people serving as interns.
Brookfield, WIOn Milwaukee

Anytime Arepa to bring Venezuelan comfort food to 3rd Street Market Hall

If you’ve developed a love affair with arepas, the deliciously versatile Venezuelan corn flatbreads – which are now available at restaurants including Anytime Arepa at Zócalo Food Park, Arepanita’s Cafe in Waukesha, Arepa’s Place in Brookfield and La Caribena on the South Side – there’s amazing news on the horizon.
YogaTime Out Global

The best comfort food you can get delivered in Sydney

From fried chicken to yum cha, ice cream and pasta – there are many ways to do self-care, but our favourites involve carbs. The words ‘self care’ are thrown around a lot lately and that can mean very different things for different people. For some, it’s an avocado face mask. For others it’s a bubble bath or a yoga session. Whatever floats your boat, we’re not here to judge. One thing that seems to be a universal theme, however, is our emotional connection to food. Food and mood go hand in hand, like chicken and waffles, Oreos and peanut butter, or hot chips and ice cream. Certain meals have the unique ability to transport us to a place of happiness, of comfort – and while a bowl of pasta can’t take all of life’s problems away, it’s not a bad place to start. Sydneysiders could use some love right now, so we’ve done a round up of the city’s most popular comfort foods for when you need a little tea and sympathy.
Cluster Springs, VAyourgv.com

Serving Hope Food Pantry to give away food

Serving Hope Food Pantry will have a USDA Distribution Monday from noon to 3 p.m. The pantry is located at 1011 South of Dan School Road in Cluster Springs. For more information, call Tri-County Community Action at 434-404-3455.
Greenwich, NYTimes Union

Comfort Food Community purchases Toy Works building, expands programs

GREENWICH - The purchase of the former Toy Works building will allow the region's food bank to double its food recovery and distribution program. Comfort Food Community's new 18,090-square foot building, once home to a toy manufacturer, will offer more space for its the Fresh Food Collective, a program that recovers surplus food from local farms that it then distributes to pantries, soup kitchens and libraries throughout Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties. Last year it recovered 130,000 pounds of food for at-risk households.
Poquoson, VAwydaily.com

Poquoson’s 185 Restaurant Offers Upscale Comfort Food With a Twist

POQUOSON — 185 Restaurant in Poquoson is the type of local spot where everybody knows your name. “We’re that little restaurant where when you walk in the door, I look up and say, ‘Hey Reggie, what’s going on?’ or ‘Hey, Jeremy!’” owner Lenora Garland said. “When they walk in, we know their names.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

Caterer’s Home in Villanova Is Comfortable and Food-Friendly

Steve Finley's outdoor kitchen.Image via David Maialetti, The Philadelphia Inquirer. This Villlanova home is designed around cooking and entertaining, a caterer’s home. And why not? It’s owned by Steve Finley of Finley Catering, one of the largest catering businesses in the Philadelphia region, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Northport, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Food Fundraiser: Nonprofit features female chefs during first gala

NORTHPORT — Guests are invited to the Starry Night Gala to help raise funds for a new pottery studio at the Village Arts Building. Mimi Heberlein is vice president of the Northport Arts Association and co-owner of Willowbrook Mill. She is also one of five female chefs contributing dishes to the strolling dinner portion of the inaugural gala.
Recipesbasinlife.com

Enjoy a Summer Picnic with Tasty and Healthy Oregon Hazelnut Recipes

Summer is officially underway, and it’s time for road trips and picnics in the park. The great thing about picnicking is that you can do it practically anywhere you can throw a blanket down — and it’s the perfect way to enjoy the gorgeous weather and, of course, eat lots of tasty food. And tasty doesn’t have to mean unhealthy, especially if you decide to pack homegrown Oregon hazelnuts in your picnic basket.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Comfort food with marina views

A sure sign that tourists are back is their omnipresence in restaurants outside the stock recommendations shared with visitors, like where to find malasadas or Hawaiian food. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Restaurantstouringplans.com

Animal Kingdom’s Eight Spoon Cafe: A Comfort Food Haven

Conquering Disney’s Animal Kingdom requires more than just good walking shoes, hydrating, and pixie dust. It also requires carbs. One of the best spots for a quick, savory snack or pick-me-up has to be Animal Kingdom’s Eight Spoon Cafe. Located on Discovery Island between the entrance to It’s Tough to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy