House Rent

1322 N LaJolla Blvd

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful and Serene 1 bedroom with a Back Patio at Greenwood Patio Style Apartments - ~ Ceramic tile and hard flooring in every unit. ~ Conveniently located just south of the I-10 freeway. ~ Dog Park. ~ Private & secluded back patio. ~ Community Watch. ~ Pest Control. Pet Policy:

www.oucampus.org

Kernersville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $255,000

Fantastic and rare opportunity in Victorian Square! Sought-after community with unique architecture and design. All-brick construction with accents make these homes mini-castles. This property boasts 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main. Easy care-free maintenance and the yard is mowed by the HOA! Perhaps the largest home in VS, there is also a 150+square foot sunroom upstairs that commands a view of the interior courtyard and walkways that lie in the heart of the neighborhood. Quaint and charming, this home has much appeal.
House Rentoucampus.org

7359 W Greer Ave

Remodeled West Valley home for rent! - Property Id: 642208. This exceptional home is over 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgrades include, new countertops, refinished cabinetry, brand new Coreluxe wood vinyl flooring (100% waterproof!) throughout and the whole interior has been repainted! Close to shopping and Sundance Park!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5705 Iron Stone Road

LOT 16: Beautiful Lot waiting for your home to be built on it! Bring your builder or choose from one of the luxury floor plans Baldwin Homes offers. This is also being sold as a residential listing with a Baldwin Home to be built. The lot has perked and is approved for 3,500 sq ft PLUS home.
Conover, NCHickory Daily Record

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $252,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1360 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in the Conover / Newton area. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range & Micro. Large Master suite features large walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a back deck. Nice large backyard for outdoor living and entertaining. 2-car attached garage. Minutes from both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
House Rentoucampus.org

6900 E Princess 1177

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bd 1 bath Condo in Larronata North Scottsdale - This FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Larronata is just screaming for you call home. Everything you could need is here for you. Perfect as a corporate rental, traveling nurses and anyone here for on contract job. 3 Month minimum is required. Furnishing, dishes, linens and all the touches you need to feel at home while your here. Easy access to the 202, old town Scottsdale, MAYO, American Express and the entire valley. Security Deposit equals one months rent and is fully refundable. Contact Ken Adams today at 480-779-0565 to schedule your personal yet social distanced showing today. City of Phoenix Rental Tax is the responsibility of the tenant and is 2,3%
Real Estateoucampus.org

1903 E Hermosa Dr

1903 E Hermosa - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot in the well maintained community of Tempe Royal Palms. The house has a 2 car garage and an RV gate. There is new wood laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen, new roof and garage door late 2019. Low maintenance front and back yards. New, large capacity gas water heater 2019. RV gate and pad in backyard This is a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom located on the West side of the building and the master bedroom suite with a small study located on the East side. Both the front and backyard is desert landscaped.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex Unit B - This cozy 500 square feet unit consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. New Split AC units and new ceiling fans. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking adjoining the unit. Located close to to Glendale City center..
Real Estateoucampus.org

13206 S 38th St

MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH- Newly Renovated - Extremely large 4 bedroom home, includes 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, formal living room, and a family room too! Luxury kitchen with lots of storage. Electric and microwave oven. Walk-in closets, 3 car garage, nice diving pool, serviced by management. Don't miss out on this one!
House Rentoucampus.org

2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Amazing Studio! - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 962-7735 x68. *Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
Real Estateoucampus.org

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
House Rentoucampus.org

1113 W. Highland St.

AVAILABLE 9/15/21!!! - Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Spacious eat in kitchen with brand new appliances. Family room. Master bedroom with full master bath. Vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back. New backyard pergola. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot steps from the community pool. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Must See! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Arcadia, KSoucampus.org

3325 E. Pinchot Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.
Real Estateoucampus.org

2325 W Gregg Dr

Spacious Chandler Home - A space for everyone to relax! This home has large open rooms, an oversized master bathroom, and an airy great room that begs to entertain. Get on the wait list today to be notified when showings are available. Tenants are in the home through 8/31, please do not disturb.
Real Estateoucampus.org

7009 E. Acoma Dr. # 1020

Fantastic 1 bedroom condo w/garage in gated community in Kierland!! - Great 1 bedroom/1 bath condo with a one car garage! Updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring! All appliances, including washer/dryer, granite counter tops,walk in closet, fireplace and storage on the patio. The Plaza Residences offer amazing amenities including a fitness room, 2 pools, spa, pool table, movie room, computer/internet room w/ free wi-fi and several gas grills with seating for cooking out. Within walking distance of Kierland & Scottsdale Commons, close to Mayo, Desert Ridge and the 101.
Real Estateoucampus.org

20801 N 90th Pl. #273

GORGEOUS DC RANCH POOLSIDE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - GORGEOUS DC RANCH POOLSIDE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN VIEWS! This spacious great room floor plan 1 bedroom, 1 bath, plus office features rich interior finishes, granite kitchen countertops, breakfast bar, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Living area & master both have passage to extra-large private patio w/views. With its premier location and being just steps to the pool, spa, clubhouse and on-site fitness center & just a short stroll to Market Street, this beautiful and rarely available property is not to be missed.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

4219 Walmsley Blvd, Richmond City, VA 23234

Gorgeously renovated brick ranch style home in Richmond! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with beautiful wood flooring flowing through to the spacious living room with crown molding and a lovely fireplace. The living room opens nicely to the formal dining room with chair rail and a spectacular view of the park-like backyard, perfect for entertaining while the huge renovated kitchen with tons of countertop and cabinet space is awaiting your creations in the next room! Wood flooring continues through down the hall into the generously sized primary bedroom with updated ensuite as well as two other bedrooms on the first floor. The breezeway room that connects the garage to the dining room also offers an exterior door that leads to the rear deck equipped with a scenic view. Access the finished basement from the kitchen and you will find a massive family room, the utility/laundry room and a bonus room that you could make your own. This home has so much to offer, you need to see it to believe it!
Real Estateoucampus.org

8100 E Camelback Rd

AVAILABLE SOON - Unit #47!! This home has one of the nicest non-obstructive mountain views of Camelback Mtn., with no neighbors behind. It has nearly 3000 sq. ft. in the prestigious gated community of Cameldale. This home features 5 Bedrooms (4 up, 1 down), or 4 Bedrooms and Den/Office downstairs, 3 full baths (1 down), wood flooring. This very open and bright floor plan offers much relaxation and entertaining possibilities. The huge kitchen area offers an abundance of cabinetry and counter space. Most windows have beautiful and functional Plantation shutters. The Master Bedroom retreat has a 2-way fireplace, abundance of closet space, and private balcony that affords awesome view of Camelback Mtn. The private treed backyard is fully landscaped with a nice covered patio. The oversized 2.5 car garage has a generous amount of attached cabinets. Come see-you will not be disappointed! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
House Rentoucampus.org

700 W University Dr 114

Condo near ASU - This is a great first floor condo in a nice little community. It features indoor laundry and breakfast bar. Great location - close to ASU, Mill Avenue and freeways. Water, trash and swear included in the rent!. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 700...
House Rentoucampus.org

15 on Cambridge

15 on Cambridge is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1), two (2) and three (3) bedroom floor plans with quaint amenities. The property features designed landscaping and architectural features, individual patios, outdoor community lounge area and covered parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.

