1322 N LaJolla Blvd

Gorgeously renovated brick ranch style home in Richmond! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with beautiful wood flooring flowing through to the spacious living room with crown molding and a lovely fireplace. The living room opens nicely to the formal dining room with chair rail and a spectacular view of the park-like backyard, perfect for entertaining while the huge renovated kitchen with tons of countertop and cabinet space is awaiting your creations in the next room! Wood flooring continues through down the hall into the generously sized primary bedroom with updated ensuite as well as two other bedrooms on the first floor. The breezeway room that connects the garage to the dining room also offers an exterior door that leads to the rear deck equipped with a scenic view. Access the finished basement from the kitchen and you will find a massive family room, the utility/laundry room and a bonus room that you could make your own. This home has so much to offer, you need to see it to believe it!