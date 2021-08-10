1921 E. Virginia Ave.
One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, private parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.www.oucampus.org
Comments / 0