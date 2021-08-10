Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1921 E. Virginia Ave.

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, private parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Street Parking#Dog#Bath Bungalow#Water Sewer Trash#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

2493 Alabama Ave., S.E.

Two bedroom apartment close to Downtown and Suitland Pkwy. - Two-bedroom apartment for rent at 2493 Alabama Ave. SE Apt. #1. Rent is $1,350.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,350.00. Resident pays for gas and electricity, separate from the rent. The lease is for one year. No pets please. For more viewing information please contact Home Realty 202 547-7895.
House Rentoucampus.org

7359 W Greer Ave

Remodeled West Valley home for rent! - Property Id: 642208. This exceptional home is over 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgrades include, new countertops, refinished cabinetry, brand new Coreluxe wood vinyl flooring (100% waterproof!) throughout and the whole interior has been repainted! Close to shopping and Sundance Park!
House Rentoucampus.org

6900 E Princess 1177

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bd 1 bath Condo in Larronata North Scottsdale - This FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Larronata is just screaming for you call home. Everything you could need is here for you. Perfect as a corporate rental, traveling nurses and anyone here for on contract job. 3 Month minimum is required. Furnishing, dishes, linens and all the touches you need to feel at home while your here. Easy access to the 202, old town Scottsdale, MAYO, American Express and the entire valley. Security Deposit equals one months rent and is fully refundable. Contact Ken Adams today at 480-779-0565 to schedule your personal yet social distanced showing today. City of Phoenix Rental Tax is the responsibility of the tenant and is 2,3%
Real Estateoucampus.org

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex Unit B - This cozy 500 square feet unit consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. New Split AC units and new ceiling fans. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking adjoining the unit. Located close to to Glendale City center..
MLScheyennehomestore.com

118 E 4TH AVE

Exquisite Avenues Charmer! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, amazing 2 car garage with 220 and stubbed for heat, updated kitchen and baths, electrical, plumbing, furnace, water heater, and windows. The gorgeous finishes include the timeless beauty of hardwood floors, custom tile in the kitchen and baths, and lighting fixtures. The basement was designed and finished by the current Owner and the bonus of a walk in closet and spacious bathroom are spot on. The Owner also created a wonderful outdoor retreat. A masterpiece!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1903 E Hermosa Dr

1903 E Hermosa - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot in the well maintained community of Tempe Royal Palms. The house has a 2 car garage and an RV gate. There is new wood laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen, new roof and garage door late 2019. Low maintenance front and back yards. New, large capacity gas water heater 2019. RV gate and pad in backyard This is a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom located on the West side of the building and the master bedroom suite with a small study located on the East side. Both the front and backyard is desert landscaped.
Real Estateoucampus.org

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
Golfoucampus.org

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent September 1st - December 31st 2021. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
House Rentoucampus.org

2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Amazing Studio! - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 962-7735 x68. *Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
Real Estateoucampus.org

13206 S 38th St

MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH- Newly Renovated - Extremely large 4 bedroom home, includes 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, formal living room, and a family room too! Luxury kitchen with lots of storage. Electric and microwave oven. Walk-in closets, 3 car garage, nice diving pool, serviced by management. Don't miss out on this one!
Arcadia, KSoucampus.org

3325 E. Pinchot Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.
Real Estateoucampus.org

7009 E. Acoma Dr. # 1020

Fantastic 1 bedroom condo w/garage in gated community in Kierland!! - Great 1 bedroom/1 bath condo with a one car garage! Updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring! All appliances, including washer/dryer, granite counter tops,walk in closet, fireplace and storage on the patio. The Plaza Residences offer amazing amenities including a fitness room, 2 pools, spa, pool table, movie room, computer/internet room w/ free wi-fi and several gas grills with seating for cooking out. Within walking distance of Kierland & Scottsdale Commons, close to Mayo, Desert Ridge and the 101.
Real Estateoucampus.org

2325 W Gregg Dr

Spacious Chandler Home - A space for everyone to relax! This home has large open rooms, an oversized master bathroom, and an airy great room that begs to entertain. Get on the wait list today to be notified when showings are available. Tenants are in the home through 8/31, please do not disturb.
Real Estateoucampus.org

20801 N 90th Pl. #273

GORGEOUS DC RANCH POOLSIDE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - GORGEOUS DC RANCH POOLSIDE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN VIEWS! This spacious great room floor plan 1 bedroom, 1 bath, plus office features rich interior finishes, granite kitchen countertops, breakfast bar, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Living area & master both have passage to extra-large private patio w/views. With its premier location and being just steps to the pool, spa, clubhouse and on-site fitness center & just a short stroll to Market Street, this beautiful and rarely available property is not to be missed.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

205 NW Elmwood AVE

Looking for a Project? Look no further! This cedar shake Craftsman on the edge of Potwin offers a great opportunity. This 1930's bungalow offers original oak floors, arched doorways, and a number of built-ins including those that flank the wood burning fireplace & those in the formal dining room. Large kitchen offers loads of possibilities. Two bedrooms and bath all on the main floor. Full unfinished basement with tall ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch or in the fenced in backyard. Walking distance from several city parks. 'Finished' attic not included in total square footage. Priced below County Appraisal. Property is being offered in its 'As Is' condition.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
Real Estateoucampus.org

2042 N ARBOR LN

BEAUTIFUL 3BED, 2.5BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR WARNER & GRACE - GORGEOUS HOME LOCATED BY PARKS AND PLAYGROUNDS. HUGE KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOPS AND MAPLE CABINETS, LARGE BEDROOMS AND LOVELY BACK YARD. A MUST SEE! NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME. **ASSISTIVE PETS ONLY**. This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for...
Real Estateoucampus.org

202 E Madden Dr

2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is ready for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is ready for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone. It features brand new flooring through out, new paint, a storage area, ceiling fans through out, fenced in yard with brand new gate, and front covered patio. It also features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, new white cabinets, stacked washer and dryer, and a new tiled shower. Property is located near shoping, restaurants, and highway access.
Nottoway County, VARichmond.com

608 E Georgia Ave, Nottoway, VA 23930

Completely renovated brick rancher - new roof, new hvac, new paint, new flooring, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen, new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances, new vanities, new windows - a whole lot of new here at this 1325 square foot three bedroom two bath ranch style home on a corner lot. One car attached garage. .41 of an acre lot. Enter this home straight into the living room with a large picture window looking out over the front yard. Then move into the family room with a nice, cozy fireplace. The kitchen is spotless, new and has lots of room for a dining table. Head down the hallway and you can see the updated full bathrooms and three full bedrooms - again, all new carpet and all new interior paint. The brand new heat pump keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. One level living with lots of room and move in ready.
House Rentoucampus.org

15 on Cambridge

15 on Cambridge is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1), two (2) and three (3) bedroom floor plans with quaint amenities. The property features designed landscaping and architectural features, individual patios, outdoor community lounge area and covered parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy