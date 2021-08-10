1921 E. Virginia Ave.

Completely renovated brick rancher - new roof, new hvac, new paint, new flooring, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen, new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances, new vanities, new windows - a whole lot of new here at this 1325 square foot three bedroom two bath ranch style home on a corner lot. One car attached garage. .41 of an acre lot. Enter this home straight into the living room with a large picture window looking out over the front yard. Then move into the family room with a nice, cozy fireplace. The kitchen is spotless, new and has lots of room for a dining table. Head down the hallway and you can see the updated full bathrooms and three full bedrooms - again, all new carpet and all new interior paint. The brand new heat pump keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. One level living with lots of room and move in ready.