Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 6 days ago

Governor Pritzker remains focused on guiding the state through COVID-19 by following the science, listening to medical experts, and is proud of all the Illinoisans who have been working together to fight the pandemic-his campaign message continues to reflect that. This would be the first ad released under the campaign’s...

capitolfax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Capitol Fax Com#Illinois News Radar#Latest Post#Illinoisans#Sos#Republicans#Gop#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Stateheraldpubs.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Making Illinois Second State in the Midwest to Provide Birth Control Over the Counter

New Legislation Removes Barriers to Access for Illinois Residents; Grants Pharmacists Ability to Dispense Contraception Over the Counter. CHICAGO — Expanding quality and affordable healthcare for Illinois women and families, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 0135 into law, granting Illinoisans access to birth control over the counter. The historic legislation removes barriers to care that may have previously prevented residents from accessing hormonal contraception, including lack of access to a physician willing to prescribe birth control. The governor was joined by healthcare providers and legislative leaders at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) College of Pharmacy.
Illinois StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Illinois Democrats look to eliminate GOP House district

CHICAGO (AP) — Say goodbye to at least one of your GOP U.S. House members, Illinois. The release of new, detailed census data means Democrats who control state government can begin the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Illinois’ congressional district boundaries. With the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they’re certain to eliminate a district in heavily Republican areas of central and southern Illinois, where most of the losses occurred.
Illinois Statetelegraphherald.com

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

TOLEDO, Iowa — An east-central Iowa county sheriff confirmed Thursday that county jail inmates have not been given COVID-19 vaccines, saying only one inmate has asked for it. Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera responded after television station KCRG first reported Wednesday that the jail is not offering inmates access to...
Illinois Statewvik.org

Illinois Distributes American Rescue Plan Funds

On Friday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced 74 local governments will receive funding from the more than $740 million that the state will eventually receive from the American Rescue Plan. The recipients include Andalusia ($78,000), Coal Valley ($253,000), Milan ($339,000), Silvis ($508,000). The state is urging local governments to apply for...
Public Healthcapitolfax.com

Another day, another lawsuit

Public health officials from across the state spoke during a House healthcare committee hearing Monday morning. State experts stressed Illinois continues to see increasing transmission, hospitalization, and preventable deaths among unvaccinated people. IDPH notes the Delta variant is still the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state. Contrary to...
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Illinois Stateswillinoisnews.com

South West Illinois News

How much did Chester Community Unit School District 139 teacher Elizabeth A. Brown make, according to contribution data accumulated from FOIA requests?. What did Chester Community Unit School District 139 teacher Michael L. Schwarting earn last school year?. By South West Illinois News Reports | Aug 1, 2021. How much...
Technologysenatorwilcox.com

Capitol News from Senator Craig Wilcox

Lines at local driver’s services offices remain long throughout the region. On Thursday, Aug. 26, I invite the residents of the 32nd Senate District to skip the long lines and attend my mobile DMV event. On the 26th, I am hosting the Secretary of State’s mobile team for a DMV...
U.S. Politicshoumatimes.com

New Marijuana Decriminalization Law Goes Into Effect Today

Opinion sent by Rep. Cedric Glover, who sponsored the bill to decriminalize marijuana in the legislature:. On Sunday, August 1, Louisiana will finally join the ranks of U.S. states that have reformed their marijuana laws when Act 247 (House Bill 652) goes into effect. Starting today, possession of 14 grams...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Politicstennesseestar.com

‘Voters Not Politicians,’ Which Rebuked Michigan Redistricting Commission for Hiring Republican Firm, Has Its Own Partisan Ties

The nonprofit Voters Not Politicians (VNP) has stridently criticized the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) for hiring a GOP-aligned law firm, but VNP’s own leftist agenda and political ties are getting little media attention. The Lansing-based “nonpartisan” organization spearheaded the Proposal 2 referendum which created the MICRC to oversee...
Illinois StatePosted by
The Center Square

Illinois adds more teeth to 'move over' driving laws

(The Center Square) – Illinois will have new highway laws in January aimed at strengthening the “move over” law, or Scott’s Law. The “move over” law was revised in Illinois in 2017 to apply to all vehicles that display flashing emergency lights, including commercial trucks and cars and no longer was limited to authorized emergency vehicles. The law was renamed Scott’s Law after Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department was struck and killed by a drunk driver while assisting at an accident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy