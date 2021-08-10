Cancel
NASA OIG: NASA's Development of Next-Generation Spacesuits

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

The development of new spacesuits is a critical component of achieving NASA's goals of returning humans to the Moon, continuing safe operations on the International Space Station (ISS), and exploring Mars and other deep space locations. For extravehicular activities such as spacewalks or exploring the lunar surface, astronauts require Extravehicular...

www.spaceref.com

Aerospace & Defense
Salon

NASA slightly improves the odds that asteroid Bennu hits Earth. Humanity will be ready regardless

If the thought of an extinction event–level asteroid hitting Earth keeps you up at night, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has relatively good news for you: the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth are higher than previously thought, but probably not high enough to lose sleep over. That's partly because we are getting better at spotting and calculating asteroid trajectories, but also because NASA is soon to test technology that could divert a threatening asteroid decades in advance of impact.
Arizona StateDigital Trends

How a lava flow in Arizona is helping NASA's Artemis lunar mission

Safely setting down a vehicle on a celestial body is one of the most crucial parts of any space mission seeking to explore places far from Earth. The most recent effort by NASA saw its Perseverance rover successfully touch down on Mars in February 2021, a tricky maneuver that was captured in dramatic footage shared by the space agency.
Aerospace & Defense

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft Delivers Pizza to the International Space Station

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft launched from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday, and when it reached the International Space Station on Thursday, there was quite a few delicious treats for the astronauts. In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, there was a pizza kit, along with a variety of cheeses for the seven station astronauts. On the technical side of things, it also transported a mounting bracket for solar wings, an infrared-detecting device, and experiment materials. Read more for the video and additional information.
Aerospace & Defense

ADEPT's Spiderweave Material Tested at NASA Arc Jet Facilities

The ADEPT Spiderweave material being tested in the arc jet facilities at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. Image credit: NASA/Patrick Virue. The team behind the "umbrella-like" deployable heat shield design called ADEPT, or the Adaptable, Deployable, Entry and Placement Technology, is testing out a new material to deliver science payloads on future missions to Mars and beyond.
Astronomy
LiveScience

Solar Orbiter spacecraft sends postcard from Venus in flyby video

The sun-exploring spacecraft Solar Orbiter has captured this video of a glowing crescent of Venus as it flew past the planet during an orbit adjustment maneuver on Aug 9. The video was taken by Solar Orbiter's Heliospheric Imager, or SoloHI, as the joint European Space Agency (ESA)/NASA satellite zipped by the hot and cloudy planet at a distance of 4,967 miles (7,995 kilometers).
Aerospace & Defense

Flight Software Readied for Artemis I Launch

Crews with NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are assembling the Space Launch System rocket that will power NASA’s Artemis I mission to the Moon. Credits: NASA/Kim Shiflett. As crews at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida assemble the Moon rocket...
Aerospace & Defense

Managing Constellations: A Flight Dynamics Perspective

In an era where technology is advancing at an extraordinary rate, satellite operations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) continue to experience rapid change like never before. In the first half of 2021, over 1,000 primarily LEO satellites have launched. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings and market research indicates that thousands of LEO satellites could be on orbit by 2030. This exponential growth is dominated by a few large constellations, with a handful of operators flying more than 1,000 satellite constellations. In addition, the global market is evolving as multiple companies work toward smaller constellations of five to 50 satellites, with different needs at that scale. It is in this context that a.i. solutions sat down with Andrew Werner, Director of Space Products at the company.
Aerospace & Defense

Two More Artemis I Deep Space CubeSats Prepare for Launch

Two additional secondary payloads that will travel to deep space on Artemis I, the first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, are ready for launch. The Team Miles and EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U Spacecraft (EQUULEUS) CubeSats are tucked into dispensers and installed in the Orion...
Aerospace & Defense

Things going badly for Boeing Starliner, launch delayed indefinitely

Boeing and NASA have announced that they are calling off the planned test flight of the Starliner spacecraft, which is designed to ferry astronauts between Earth and the International Space Station. The Starliner had remained at the launch site in United Launch Alliance’s Vertical Integration Facility in hopes of a quick fix to a value issue, but now the Starliner will be moved back to a Boeing facility for further work.
Aerospace & Defense

Ground Tracks of NASA's Perseverance and Ingenuity

This annotated image depicts the ground tracks of NASA's Perseverance rover (white) and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter (green) since arriving on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. The green dots represent the locations of the helicopter’s airfields during the 11 flights it has made between April 19 and Aug. 4. The lower yellow ellipse highlights the "Raised Ridges" geologic feature that Ingenuity reconnoitered during Flight 10. The upper yellow ellipse depicts the "South Séítah" region, which Ingenuity is scheduled to fly over during its 12th sortie.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 13 August, 2021

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight. They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.
Aerospace & Defense

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Phys.org

Heat transfer experiment arrives at International Space Station

People who design spacecraft must prioritize two factors: reducing weight and managing extreme temperatures. A new experiment designed by Purdue University engineers addresses both problems. The Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE), which arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday (Aug. 12), will soon advance the science of heat transfer in microgravity.
Aerospace & Defense

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn't Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
Astronomy

Mars on Earth: Apply for NASA's simulated Martian mission

(CNN) -- If you've ever dreamed of what it might be like to live on another world, here's your chance. Applications are now open to participate as a crew member in NASA's first one-year simulation of living on Mars. If you succeed, you'll be one of four people living and...

