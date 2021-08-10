Cancel
Bilsdale transmitter fire: TV and radio disrupted in 1m homes

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TV transmitter fire that disrupted broadcasts for more than a million people has been put out but there are concerns about the mast's stability. The blaze at the 315 metres (1,032ft) tall Bilsdale mast on the North York Moors affected Freeview and FM radio. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue...

