Bilsdale transmitter fire: TV and radio disrupted in 1m homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A track fire caused delays Friday morning on the Metro Subway, Maryland Transit Administration officials said.
Crews responded to the fire at the Lexington Market station, according to a tweet from the city firefighters’ union.
🚇FIRE IN THE SUBWAY🔥Lexington Market @mtamaryland Subway301 N Eutaw St 21201#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest arrived with a fire on the tracks. Fire extinguished, removing smoke. May be some delays in rail travel. pic.twitter.com/tB9B4g69iS
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 4, 2021
There was no immediate word on injuries.
Travelers can expect delays in both directions.
Metro SubwayLink Service Advisory — Metro SubwayLink is experiencing delays in east and westbound service at this time. We are working diligently to restore normal service and appreciate your patience as we work to do so. We ap… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) August 4, 2021
