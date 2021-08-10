Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alex Cord, Star of Military Drama 'Airwolf,' Dies at 88

By Jordan Moreau
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Cord, the actor best known for playing Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel, in the ’80s military drama “Airwolf,” died on Monday at his home, his publicist Linda McAlister confirmed to Variety. He was 88. Cord starred in 55 episodes of the action series, which ran for four seasons...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Borgnine
Person
Alex Cord
Person
Jan Michael Vincent
Person
Deborah Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Star Of Military Drama#Archangel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The US Sun

Who was Alex Cord and what was his cause of death?

HOLLYWOOD actor Alex Cord passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. The movie star was best known for starring in the TV series Airwolf for two years. Who was Alex Cord and what was his cause of death?. Alex Cord was an American actor. The 88-year-old was best known for...
Valley View, TXcowboysindians.com

Remembering Alex Cord

The veteran actor played The Ringo Kid in the 1966 remake of Stagecoach. The C&I crew is offering respectful tips of our Stetsons to actor Alex Cord, who passed away Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. He was 88. As is our custom, we don’t mourn deaths —...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Cord, actor from 1980s show ‘Airwolf,’ dead at 88

Alex Cord, the star of 1980s military drama “Airwolf,” has died. He was 88. Cord’s publicist and friend of 20 years, Linda McAlister, confirmed the news to Deadline on Tuesday. The prolific character actor passed away at his Valley View, Texas, home on Monday morning. The Floral Park, Long Island,...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

Jay Pickett Dies; Port Charles Star Was 60

Soap actor Jay Pickett has died. The Port Charles actor passed away on Friday at the age of 60. He was on the set of a movie. Movie producer Jim Heffel revealed the news via Facebook. “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Alex Cord’s net worth?

ALEX Cord is best known for playing the role of Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel in the 1980's military drama, Airwolf. The actor unfortunately passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 88. What is Alex Cord's net worth?. Cord's acting career ended in the early 2000's...
TV ShowsMovieWeb

Markie Post Dies, Night Court Star Was 70

Veteran actress Markie Post of Night Court fame has passed away. Along with her breakout role in Night Court as Christine Sullivan, Post was also known for her roles in the TV shows The Fall Guy and Hearts Afire. Nearly four years ago, the actress was diagnosed with cancer, and she lost her battle with the disease on Saturday. Her passing was confirmed by her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. Post was 70 years old.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Shannen Doherty to Star in ‘Dying to Belong’ Remake at Lifetime

Lifetime has greenlighted a remake of the 1997 TV movie “Dying to Belong” about sorority hazing, the network announced Tuesday. Shannen Doherty will star in the movie alongside “Supergirl’s” Favour Onwuka and “iZombie” actress Jenika Rose. Onwuka and Rose will play college freshman who become “fast friends,” according to Lifetime’s description of the film. “Riley (Rose), whose mother Katherine (Doherty) was a legacy Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia (Onwuka) joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the sisterhood.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
Worldallkpop.com

INFINITE's Sungyeol to star in upcoming fantasy-romance drama 'Time of Memory'

INFINITE's Sungyeol will be returning to fans for the first time since his military discharge through a new drama!. According to his agency Management 2sang, Sungyeol has been cast in an upcoming drama titled 'Time of Memory.' The drama is a fantasy-romance melodrama that follows Jung Woo Jin, a man who remembers everything, and Do Hae Su, a woman whose memory resets once every month. Sungyeol will be playing the role of Jung Woo Jin.
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

Olga Dies Dreaming - Aubrey Plaza Set To Star

Aubrey Plaza is set to star as the title character and produce Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. Plaza’s Olga Acevedo is a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more.
Worldallkpop.com

Seol In Ah to star in upcoming SBS drama 'The Office Blind Date'

Seol In Ah is starring in the upcoming SBS drama 'The Office Blind Date'. On August 3, Seol In Ah's label Oui Entertainment confirmed she's been cast in the role of Jin Young Seo in the new drama series. Based on Haehwa's web novel of the same name, 'The Office Blind Date' depicts a blind date switch gone wrong that ends up in a marriage proposal, and it's confirmed to also star Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jung.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Vince Vaughn to star in drama Bad Monkey for Apple TV+

Ted Lasso is top of the league when it comes to Apple TV+’s flagship shows, winning large viewing figures and more awards than Manchester City, so it’s no surprise that they’re willing to give that show’s Executive Producer Bill Lawrence the chance to create something else for the streaming service in the form of Vince Vaughn vehicle Bad Monkey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
Thousand Oaks, CAmxdwn.com

Pat Hitchcock, ‘Strangers on a Train’ Actress and Daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, Dies at 93

British actress and writer Patricia Hitchcock passed away on Monday at her Thousand Oaks, California home, as her daughter Kate Fiala confirmed to media outlets like The Hollywood Reporter. As her last name suggests, Pat was the daughter of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock (and his wife of 54 years Alma Hitchcock), and got to appear in some of his projects. Born in London in 1928, at barely ten years of age she had to move to the US with her family, as his father obtained a contract to shoot Rebecca.
Goodlettsville, TNallaccess.com

Country Star Razzy Bailey Dies At 82

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of Country music veteran RASIE MICHAEL "RAZZY" BAILEY, who died at 82 this past WEDNESDAY (8/4) at his home in GOODLETTSVILLE, TN. BAILEY charted 31 singles between 1976 and 1989, when he recorded for the RCA, MCA and SOA labels....

Comments / 0

Community Policy