Tonight the New York Yankees will start a 3-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees will hope for a win to continue their run of winning their fourth series in a row. The Yankees since July 6th are the winningest team in all of baseball. The Yankees are 61-50 and are in third place in the AL East. The Kansas City Royals 48-62, in fourth place in the AL Central. The Yankees have won eight of their last ten games.