Ryan Reynolds May Have Just Said The Nicest Thing About Hugh Jackman We’ll Ever Hear Him Say

The ongoing "feud" between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is always good for a laugh. The two have been repeatedly taking shots at each other on and off for years. It's clear that the two actors really do like each other, it's the reason that the feud us so funny in the first place. However, now Reynolds may have just totally blown up the whole gag now that he's said the quiet part out loud and simply admitted that actually Jackman is just a really great guy.