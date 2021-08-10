Glycol-based Cement Grinding Aid Market Future Scope by 2021-2027: Business Size and Opportunity by Top Players, End User, Demand and Consumption Scenario

Increasing R&D to produce high performance and cost-effective waterproofing membranes is driving growth of the global waterproofing systems market. The global waterproofing systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 82.29 Billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of waterproofing systems to increase the life and durability of structures. Adoption of waterproofing systems has been increasing significantly to safeguard buildings in flood-prone areas. The increasing need to prevent mold and mildew from getting into walls and floorspaces of buildings and structures is driving demand for deployment of waterproofing systems across commercial sectors. Moreover, deployment of waterproofing systems reduces building maintenance costs and helps to maintain property value.