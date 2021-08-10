Craigslist, Hilton, Marriott Sued Over Alleged Sex Trafficking Activity in South Florida
Craigslist, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, G6 Hospitality and other hotel chains were sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged sex trafficking activity. The court case, which claims violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was brought by Levin Papantonio Rafferty; The Law Office of Erik L. Bauer; and Levin Simes Abrams on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant hotels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-22894, L.H. v. Marriott International Inc. et al.www.law.com
