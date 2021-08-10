Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market: Market Size and Share, Epidemiology Forecast, Treatment Landscape, Emerging Drugs and Leading Companies

The demand within the global hirsutism treatment market has been rising on account of advancements in the field of female healthcare and treatments. The rising incidence of disorders that affect the mental and physical health of women has paved way for a robust industry for women healthcare. Hirsutism is a medical condition in women that results in excessive growth of bodily hair in areas that are common for hair growth in men. This condition can result in growth of coarse and thick hair on the hands or even face. It is important to treat hirsutism as it can also have an adverse impact on the mental and emotional health of women.