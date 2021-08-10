The Smallest Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Carrier Board, Ever

If you are interested in trying out the new Microsoft Windows 11 operating system which was launched last month and will be officially available later this year sometime possibly around October 2021 but don’t fancy installing it on your main Windows PC. You may be interested to know that you can install Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. Allowing you to test out the new features of the latest Microsoft operating system without the need to cause any problems with your current desktop PC setup gaming rig. Check out the video below to learn how to install Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi.