Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Smallest Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Carrier Board, Ever

By Aleksandar Kostovic
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) is often used in deeply embedded applications which require custom carrier boards. Powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, the Compute Module 4 distils the power of the Raspberry Pi 4 into a much smaller package. The smallest Minimal Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM4 board, MinCab, has just been announced and it comes from Ivan Kuleshow at Uptime Labs, also responsible for the Compute Blade server.

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

818
Followers
5K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modulation#Raspberry Pi 4#Compute#Minimal Carrier Board#Mincab#Uptime Labs#Usb#Gpio#Gnd#Io12#Io13#Io18#M3#The Mincab Board#Bluetooth#Broadcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Upcycling: Use Raspberry Pi as a bridge to old devices with SMBv1 protocol

Upcycling: Use Raspberry Pi as a bridge to old devices with SMBv1 protocol. It has been very clear for several years that the SMBv1 protocol is insecure and should not be used in any network today: Gaps in the implementation of the server service in Windows led to the rapid spread of worms. Nowadays, clients should also be avoided because they do not establish secure connections and access data can be easily extracted.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

The Easiest Headless Raspberry Pi Setup

A quick-start guide to set up a headless Raspberry Pi with your smartphone. Ah, the Raspberry Pi — a small, affordable Linux computer that is loved by tinkerers and programmers alike. I’ve been playing around with Raspberry Pi’s for a while now, and in this article, I’ll do my best to boil down my experience and get you up and running with you a headless Raspberry Pi in a nifty way that I discovered recently.
TechnologyRaspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ shows you the hour’s forecast

Meet Eli’s WeatherClock, a digital–analogue timepiece that displays the weather at each hour of the day as well as the time. Here’s an example: every day at 3pm, instead of the hour hand just pointing to a number three on the clock’s face, it also points to a visual representation of what the weather is doing. Obviously, Eli’s WeatherClock still tells the time using the standard positions of the hour and minute hands, but it does two jobs in one, and it looks much more interesting than a regular clock.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Racoon: garbage sorter with Raspberry Pi

The James Dyson Award is an international design award aimed at inspiring the next generation of design engineers; it was launched by the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner and is aimed at students in the field of product and industrial design. Currently the Submissions this year which are already presented on the award website.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Building a Raspberry Pi Warehouse Shipping Tracker

In the TotalBoat warehouse, they had a data deadzone at the shipping station when determining final package processing times. They decided to create a shipping tracker using a touchscreen Raspberry Pi housed in an aluminum case. In this video, they run through the trial and error process they went through...
Computerscnx-software.com

Overview and List of System-on-Module and Computer-on-Module Standards – Q7, SMARC, COM HPC, and More

A System-on-Module (SoM), also known as a Computer-on-Module (CoM), is a small board with the key components of a computer such as SoC, memory, and possibly others components such as PMIC (Power Management IC), an Ethernet PHY, as well as one or more connectors used to connect to a baseboard, also called carrier board, which features standard ports such as Ethernet (RJ45), USB ports, SATA, power jack and so on. The advantages of using of baseboard + SoM design compared to a single board are at least twofold:
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Build A Raspberry Pi Powered NHL Air Horn

Like most Canadians, I watch a little bit of hockey, and I’ve recently been looking for a way to express my joy automatically when my team scores a goal. With an old truck horn, an air solenoid, a compressor, and a Raspberry Pi (a Raspberry Pi Zero W will work), we can create an automatic air horn that goes off every time your team scores a goal to let everyone in your house (and your neighbors) know.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi transforms old analogue film camera to digital

If you have an old analog DLR camera you would like to convert to a digital camera you may be interested in a new project featured on the Raspberry Pi Blog which uses a Raspberry Pi zero and official Pi Zero camera to carry out the transformation. Created by YouTuber “befinitiv” the build replaces the old-fashioned camera film roll with a digital cartridge equipped with a Pi Zero camera with the lens removed, small LiPo battery, Pi Zero W DC to DC convertor to boost the power supply to +5V and took just two hours to complete.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Block Ads Network-Wide With Pi-hole on Raspberry Pi

While online advertising is a major revenue source that allows your favorite websites, including this one, to make money, sometimes people want to block it for various reasons such as performance or privacy concerns. You could install blocking software on each device you own, but the most efficient way is to create a server using Pi-hole that filters all your web traffic at the local network level.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Pico 2G: Expansion board adds cellular and GPS support to the Raspberry Pi Pico

SB Components has launched a crowdfunding campaign for Pico 2G and Pico 4G expansion boards based around the Raspberry Pi Pico. As their names suggest, the Pico 2G and Pico 4G enable cellular connectivity on the Pico, allowing you to deploy the single-board computer (SBC) remotely. SB Components has also equipped the device with a GPS module, corresponding antennas and an audio jack, should you need the latter.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

How to install Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi

If you are interested in trying out the new Microsoft Windows 11 operating system which was launched last month and will be officially available later this year sometime possibly around October 2021 but don’t fancy installing it on your main Windows PC. You may be interested to know that you can install Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. Allowing you to test out the new features of the latest Microsoft operating system without the need to cause any problems with your current desktop PC setup gaming rig. Check out the video below to learn how to install Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi.
EngineeringPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Powered ‘Auto-Arm’ Learns How To Move

In a development that must have Disney’s, if not Stark Industries’, lawyers on standby, British robotics guru and part-time Iron Man cosplayer James Bruton is building a prosthetic arm that uses machine learning and a Raspberry Pi Zero W to move on its own. What could possibly go wrong?. Bruton...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Fenix Linux Streams YouTube Fullscreen on Raspberry Pi 4

The Raspberry Pi 4 is an excellent little computer, but even its biggest fan would have to admit that it’s not very good at streaming fullscreen videos from YouTube. There are some things you can do to improve its performance, but Fenix Pi Mk1 Plasma, a lighter Linux distribution based on the Raspberry Pi OS and running KDE, aims to fix it for good.
Computersadafruit.com

Running a 64-bit OS on the Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

With the release of the Raspberry Pi 4 and its more extensive memory options, there has been more and more reason to use a 64-bit operating system. The most significant advantage of a 64-bit system that the end-user will notice is that a program can access more memory thanks to the larger address size. In fact, a program could theoretically address up to 16 exabytes of memory. That’s an awful lot of memory.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Cardboard Robot Arm Cuts Costs

Let’s face it—Raspberry Pi kits can get expensive. But if you’ve got a few spare parts lying around, you might be able to build something functional from scratch. No extruded aluminum lying around? No problem! Maker Fricktorio has managed to create a Raspberry Pi-powered robotic arm from scratch using cardboard.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

This Raspberry Pi Pico Game Totally Slaps

This Raspberry Pi Pico game, created by Thomas Roth (aka Stacksmashing), is just as fun to make as it is to play! Roth assembled this custom LED button-pressing game using 20 arcade buttons and a spare wooden board—all powered by the Pico microcontroller. This isn’t the first of Roth’s creations...
Electronicsr744.com

Chiller Modules

Advansor’s chiller modules are very chilled and easy-going. They’re easy to install everywhere, have a broad capacity range and are available for many different fluids. The compact design is well proven, safe and ensures that no liquid is returned to the compressors. Though compact – there’s space for superior serviceability.
Computershackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Used As A Transputer

You can’t fake that feeling when a $4 microcontroller dev board can stand in as cutting-edge 1980s technology. Such is the case with the working transputer that [Amen] has built using a Raspberry Pi Pico. For a thorough overview of the transputer you should check out [Jenny List’s] longer article...

Comments / 0

Community Policy