Newport Beach, CA

Body Of Newport Beach Hiker Matt Thoke Recovered In Sequoia National Park

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a Newport Beach man who went missing in Sequoia National Park has been found and recovered by National Park Service rangers. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

