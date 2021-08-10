Body Of Newport Beach Hiker Matt Thoke Recovered In Sequoia National Park

Ground searchers have been working in extremely steep and densely vegetated terrain. In many places, it is impassable. August 3, 2021 - SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. - For the past 12 days, an extensive search has been underway in Sequoia National Park for Matthew Thoke, 43, of Newport Beach, CA. The search for Thoke is scaling back to limited continuous mode. This means that while searching will continue, the large number of resources and personnel that have been dedicated to this effort will be reduced. The search will remain in limited continuous mode until Thoke is found.