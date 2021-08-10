Props And Costumes From ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 1 & 2 Going Up For Auction
Fans will have a chance to get their own piece of Star Trek history with a new auction of memorabilia from Star Trek: Discovery going live in September. ViacomCBS Consumer Products is working with the leading memorabilia auction house Prop Store to clear out some space with an online auction of over 200 props, costumes, and set decorations from seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery and Short Treks. The online auction will run from September 2nd to the 16th.trekmovie.com
Comments / 0