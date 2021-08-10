Props And Costumes From ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 1 & 2 Going Up For Auction

The Star Trek franchise almost feels like a tale of two mediums, with multiple different shows currently airing (and thriving!) on television while the movie side of things is still attempting to figure out the next steps. There might be some good news on the latter front after a period of uncertainty following the excellent Star Trek Beyond, but there’s far more clarity when it comes to the next planned series. That would be Star Trek: Prodigy, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.