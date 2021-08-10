This week at the Lincoln Theater

“The Loneliest Whale” - (PG; 1 hour, 30 minutes) - A cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us – not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other. Proving 52 is the loneliest number since the number one, “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is an engaging nature documentary about the leviathan efforts to understand our large aquatic counterparts. Final screenings at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 11 and Thursday, Aug. 12.