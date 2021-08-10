Cancel
Researchers Develop RISC-V Chip for Quantum-Resistant Encryption

By Francisco Pires
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A research team with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have designed a quantum cryptography chip aimed at the security demands of the quantum computing revolution. The RISC-V chip, which was already sent to manufacturing according to the researchers' design, aims to be a working proof of concept for protecting systems against quantum computing-based attacks, which are generally considered to be one of the most important security frontiers of the future. Alongside the RISC-V based hardware implementation (which includes ASIC and FPGA structures), the researchers also developed 29 additional instructions for the architecture that enable the required workloads to be correctly processed on-chip.

