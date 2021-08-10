Superman arrives in Fortnite with a questline that turns Clark Kent into the Man of Steel
Superman has arrived in Fortnite, giving you the chance to help transform mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent into the Man of Steel. Access to the new Quests are included with the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, and they'll set you roving across the island to undertake tasks for Armored Batman, Beast Boy, and Clark Kent himself. Completing quests will progressively unlock more of the Superman kit: first you get the Call to Action emoticon, then the Superman Shield Spray, and when you finish 5 quests you finally unlock the Clark Kent outfit.www.gamesradar.com
