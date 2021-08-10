Superman arrives in Fortnite with a questline that turns Clark Kent into the Man of Steel

“Fortnite” itself has been an impressive game and platform from its initial launch but how every season of “Fortnite” changes the game to almost a new genre, the Zero Point comics that Epic partnered with DC Comics for opened yet another door. The highly popular battle royale game has been loaded with crossovers for the last few seasons but this collaboration was different. The Zero Point comics brought Batman and others to the world of “Fortnite” via the island’s Zero Point but the comics are open-ended. Below, we’ve gone into detail of what the Zero Point comics could mean for the upcoming Superman skin coming to the island in 3 days, at the time of this writing, as well as what else it could mean for “Fortnite” and DC Comics in general. Please note that there will be Zero Point comic spoilers to some extent in the article below.