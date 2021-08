The Heart Butte Healing Celebration gets underway tomorrow, Friday, over on the reservation with tipi registration beginning at 5. The grand entries are slated for 7 o'clock. But wait! There's MORE!! A golf tournament's on tap over at the Easter Glacier golf course. The Healing Celebration will conclude on Sunday, with the Running Crane Breakfast at 7, with a Catholic mass at 10. The annual Crazy Dogs versus Veterans stick game's also scheduled for this Sunday.