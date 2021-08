Noctua is among the best CPU air cooler makers right now, and it is easily recognizable for its beige/brown color scheme, although last year the company finally gave in and released the highly-requested all-black and grey color variations. Besides providing some of the lowest temperatures that almost rival those from AIOs, Noctua’s coolers also come with some of the quietest fans on the market, and it looks like these may be featured on some upcoming Asus graphics cards soon, if the latest EEC filings are any indication.