Remember when we used to go to book stores? Do you still go?. I'm not that old but I remember a time when we had to read a book to learn something. A few weeks ago we all watched in amazement as the man who basically single handedly destroyed book stores got launched into space. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon decided that being the richest man on the planet wasn't enough. He had to be the wealthiest person in outer space as well.