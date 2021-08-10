Bangor Police Say Report of Escaped PCJ Inmates is ‘Fake News’

Have you tried to drive down Commercial Street in Portland this summer? On a busy day, it might take you 10 minutes to go from Becky's Diner to the Ferry Terminal. And parking? Forget about it. It feels like you need the greatest parking karma in the world or a personal note from your local congressperson to get a space. That being said, we've seen some pretty bad parking jobs in the Old Port this summer. We know it's still only August, but this parking job might take the Gold Medal for the Summer of 2021.