Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Bangor Police Say Report of Escaped PCJ Inmates is ‘Fake News’

By Cindy Campbell
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bangor Police say a report spreading across social media of escaped inmates from Penobscot County Jail is inaccurate. Sergeant Wade Betters of the Bangor police on Tuesday alerted local media that the report on a local Facebook page was "fake news." The statement came in response to several posts on Facebook's Penobscot County Area Scanner Page stating police were searching Bangor for two escaped inmates from the jail.

z1073.com

Comments / 1

Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stillwater, ME
State
Maine State
Penobscot County, ME
Crime & Safety
County
Penobscot County, ME
Bangor, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Souvenir#Fake News#Betters#Google Street View#Maine Air#Mainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Maine State Police Nab 10 Suspects in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Maine State Police say an investigation into the northern Maine thefts of catalytic converters led to several arrests. The investigation involved multiple agencies in northern Penobscot and southern Aroostook counties. Several search warrants have been executed, with police seizing numerous catalytic converters and many power tools, which are also believed to have been stolen. As a result, the following nine people have been arrested:
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Fight Outside Bangor Business Ends with 1 Person Shot, 1 Arrested

Bangor Police are investigating an incident outside a Bangor business that involved a shooting that sent patrons running for cover. It was just before 2:00 Sunday morning, when two Bangor Police cruisers were parked in a city parking lot, near 190 Harlow Street. The officers heard gunshots coming from 190 Harlow and ran to the scene. When they arrived, they found patrons of the business running for cover behind parked vehicles in the parking lot. Just as police ran up to the scene, a vehicle sped off.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bangor High School Principal Charged with Drunken Driving, Placed on Leave

The principal of Bangor High School has been placed on administrative leave after an incident Saturday night that ended with an OUI charge. Paul Butler, 50, was placed on administrative leave following an incident at Bass Park, Bangor Superintendent James Tager announced on Monday. The school department will hire someone to work in his place while the school also conducts an investigation into the incident.
Hancock County, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Ellsworth Art Teacher Accused of Soliciting a 13-year-old Student

The owner of the Riverside Art Center in Ellsworth is accused of inappropriate touching of a female student. Jack Tedeschi, 60, of Ellsworth was arrested on August 6, after the parents of one of his students reported that he had allegedly been inappropriate with their daughter. The girl and her parents reported the incident on August 5, stating that it happened during a private art class.
Portland, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Behold The Absolute Worst Parking Job of the Summer in Portland, Maine

Have you tried to drive down Commercial Street in Portland this summer? On a busy day, it might take you 10 minutes to go from Becky's Diner to the Ferry Terminal. And parking? Forget about it. It feels like you need the greatest parking karma in the world or a personal note from your local congressperson to get a space. That being said, we've seen some pretty bad parking jobs in the Old Port this summer. We know it's still only August, but this parking job might take the Gold Medal for the Summer of 2021.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

30 Most Dangerous Sections of Road in Maine

25 Bangor Then and Now Photos From Google Street View. Take a look at how Downtown Bangor, the Waterfront, State Street, Stillwater and more areas of Bangor looked years ago compared to today using Google Street View archives.

Comments / 1

Community Policy