MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is still expecting tropical downpours later Saturday afternoon even though Fred has downgraded to a tropical wave. There is still plenty of tropical moisture associated with what is now remnants of Fred that will move through Florida throughout the weekend. The remnants of Fred are expected to move into the very warm Gulf waters and regain tropical depression status by Sunday morning. More strengthening will occur, but the system will stay well away from South Florida and the West Coast of Florida as it tracks northward. Fred will regenerate to a tropical storm by Sunday night and continue to...