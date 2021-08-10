Cancel
Alex Cord, Star of Military Drama 'Airwolf,' Dies at 88

By Jordan Moreau
Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Cord, the actor best known for playing Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel, in the ’80s military drama “Airwolf,” died on Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas, his rep Linda McAlister confirmed to Variety. He was 88. Cord starred in 55 episodes of the action series, which...

