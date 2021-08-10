Pioneertown Film Festival postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases
The first annual Pioneertown International Film Festival is postponed due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. The festival, which was scheduled for Aug. 27 to 29 in Pioneertown at venues such as the Desert Willow Ranch, the historical Sound Stage and the Red Dog Saloon, was to feature and celebrate western films. There was also a scheduled world premiere of the film "The Last Manhunt" starring Jason Momoa.www.vvdailypress.com
Comments / 1