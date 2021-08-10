Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pioneertown, CA

Pioneertown Film Festival postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first annual Pioneertown International Film Festival is postponed due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. The festival, which was scheduled for Aug. 27 to 29 in Pioneertown at venues such as the Desert Willow Ranch, the historical Sound Stage and the Red Dog Saloon, was to feature and celebrate western films. There was also a scheduled world premiere of the film "The Last Manhunt" starring Jason Momoa.

www.vvdailypress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
City
Pioneertown, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
San Bernardino County, CA
Health
San Bernardino County, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#In The Desert#Arts#Pioneertown Film Festival#The Desert Willow Ranch#The Red Dog Saloon#The Desert Sun#Twitter#Bblueskye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 1

Community Policy