Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Harrison; Jefferson; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Harrison County in east central Ohio Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Ohio Southeastern Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northeastern Coshocton County in east central Ohio Carroll County in east central Ohio Central Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1159 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carrollton to 6 miles southwest of New Philadelphia, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Dennison, Salineville, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, Scio, Midvale, Bergholz, and Amsterdam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH