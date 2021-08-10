Cancel
Charleston, WV

Daily percent positivity rate reaches nearly 10%

By Samantha Casano
woay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 10, 2021, there have been 3,180,854 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 170,656 total cases and 2,972 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette3,0472,85519286. Greenbrier2,0431,9935066. McDowell1,3281,2646427. Mercer3,6073,491116129. Monroe1,0581,0332518. Nicholas1,4081,3387025. Pocahontas4294022712. Raleigh5,2865,016270102. Summers740731922.

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

