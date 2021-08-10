Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Horn County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest; Stillwater County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Near 90 degrees. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The expected weather will bring critical conditions to existing fires and possibly allow new lightning holdover fires to emerge.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
County
Fallon County, MT
County
Stillwater County, MT
County
Carbon County, MT
County
Golden Valley County, MT
County
Sweet Grass County, MT
County
Treasure County, MT
County
Harding County, SD
County
Powder River County, MT
County
Carter County, MT
County
Big Horn County, MT
County
Custer County, MT
County
Rosebud County, MT
County
Musselshell County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custer National Forest#Red Flag Warning#Beartooth#Extreme Weather#Crow Indian Reservation#Natl Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy