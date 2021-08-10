Cancel
Making Life-or-Death Health Care Decisions

By Karim Doumar
ProPublica
 4 days ago
ProPublica reporter Neil Bedi published a disturbing story recently about a heart pump called the HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device, or HVAD. HeartWare is for patients who are suffering from heart failure. Surgeons implant it on patients’ hearts, and it helps pump blood, often until a patient can receive a transplant. But there’s a problem: The device itself comes with serious risks. Risks that the Food and Drug Administration was aware of but most patients did not know about.

ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force.

